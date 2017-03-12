Antonia BemboItalian composer, ca. 1640-1720
Antonia Bembo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1adf3b22-29b2-47f5-b422-55fe56a9ac87
Antonia Bembo Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonia Padoani Bembo (ca. 1640 – ca. 1720) was an Italian composer and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonia Bembo Tracks
Sort by
Ha, Que L'Absence Est Un Cruel Martire
Antonia Bembo
Ha, Que L'Absence Est Un Cruel Martire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4p1.jpglink
Ha, Que L'Absence Est Un Cruel Martire
Last played on
M'ingannasti; Habbi pietà di me; Passan veloci l'hore (Produzione Armoniche)
Antonia Bembo
M'ingannasti; Habbi pietà di me; Passan veloci l'hore (Produzione Armoniche)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M'ingannasti; Habbi pietà di me; Passan veloci l'hore (Produzione Armoniche)
Performer
Ensemble
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist