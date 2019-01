DevilDriver is an American heavy metal band from Santa Barbara, California, formed in 2002, consisting of vocalist Dez Fafara (the only remaining original member), guitarists Mike Spreitzer and Neal Tiemann, drummer Austin D'Amond, and bassist Diego "Ashes" Ibarra. The band was originally named Deathride, however, due to copyright issues and the name being taken by several bands (such as Death Ride 69 and Deathriders), the band changed its name to DevilDriver, which refers to bells Italian Wiccans used to drive evil forces away.