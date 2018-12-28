OpusAustrian band; track: “Live Is Life”. Formed 1973
Opus
1973
Opus Biography (Wikipedia)
Opus is a pop-rock group from Graz, Austria. Formed in 1973, the group remains active today. The band is chiefly known for its 1985 single release, "Live Is Life", which reached the Top 10 in several European countries.
Opus Tracks
Live Is Life
Opus
Live Is Life
Live Is Life
Life Is Life
Opus
Life Is Life
Life Is Life
Lost
Opus
Lost
Lost
