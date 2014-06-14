Spotlight Kid are an English, Nottingham-based shoegaze band, whose original line-up was Six By Seven drummer Chris Davis on drums, Rob McCleary & Katty Heath (formerly of Bent) on vocals, Karl Skivington on mouth organ, Chris Moore on guitars and Matt Holt on bass.

The band takes its name from the 1972 album The Spotlight Kid by American musician, singer-songwriter and artist Captain Beefheart.