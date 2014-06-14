Spotlight Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3vt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ad7e5da-461f-402f-9b3a-4e4413582f58
Spotlight Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Spotlight Kid are an English, Nottingham-based shoegaze band, whose original line-up was Six By Seven drummer Chris Davis on drums, Rob McCleary & Katty Heath (formerly of Bent) on vocals, Karl Skivington on mouth organ, Chris Moore on guitars and Matt Holt on bass.
The band takes its name from the 1972 album The Spotlight Kid by American musician, singer-songwriter and artist Captain Beefheart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spotlight Kid Tracks
Sort by
A Minor Character
Spotlight Kid
A Minor Character
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
I'll Do Anything
Spotlight Kid
I'll Do Anything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
I'll Do Anything
Last played on
Sugar Pills
Spotlight Kid
Sugar Pills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Sugar Pills
Last played on
Sugar Pills - Huw tip
Spotlight Kid
Sugar Pills - Huw tip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Sugar Pills - Huw tip
Last played on
Budge Up
Spotlight Kid
Budge Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Budge Up
Last played on
Haunting Me
Spotlight Kid
Haunting Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Haunting Me
Last played on
Plan Comes Apart
Spotlight Kid
Plan Comes Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Plan Comes Apart
Last played on
Forget Yourself In Me
Spotlight Kid
Forget Yourself In Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Creeps
Spotlight Kid
Creeps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Creeps
Last played on
April
Spotlight Kid
April
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
April
Last played on
There's A Reason Why
Spotlight Kid
There's A Reason Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfg8.jpglink
There's A Reason Why
Last played on
All Is Real
Spotlight Kid
All Is Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
All Is Real
Last played on
Psalm 107
Spotlight Kid
Psalm 107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vt.jpglink
Psalm 107
Last played on
Upcoming Events
7
Feb
2019
Spotlight Kid, Desert Mountain Tribe, 93MillionMilesFromTheSun and Head Drop
The Victoria, Dalston, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T00:36:38
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Spotlight Kid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist