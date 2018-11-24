The Friends of DistinctionFormed 1968. Disbanded 1975
The Friends of Distinction
1968
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Friends of Distinction were an American vocal group best known for their late 1960s hits, "Grazing in the Grass", "Love or Let Me Be Lonely", and "Going in Circles". Founded by Harry Elston and Floyd Butler, The Friends of Distinction also included Jessica Cleaves and Barbara Jean Love, who was replaced by Charlene Gibson during her pregnancy.
Tracks
Grazing In The Grass
Friends Of Distinction
Grazing In The Grass
Grazing In The Grass
Performer
Last played on
Love Or Let Me Be Lonely
The Friends of Distinction
Love Or Let Me Be Lonely
Love Or Let Me Be Lonely
Last played on
Grazing In The Grass - Friends of Distinction
The Friends of Distinction
Grazing In The Grass - Friends of Distinction
Grazing In The Grass
The Friends of Distinction
Grazing In The Grass
Grazing In The Grass
Last played on
And I Love Him
The Friends of Distinction
And I Love Him
And I Love Him
Last played on
Lonesome Mood
The Friends of Distinction
Lonesome Mood
Lonesome Mood
Last played on
Impressions (The Friends Of Distinction)
The Friends of Distinction
Impressions (The Friends Of Distinction)
Impressions (The Friends Of Distinction)
Last played on
