Factory Floor
2005
Factory Floor Biography
Factory Floor are a London-based band formed in 2005. They have been described as 'post-industrial', using live drums, synthesizers and noise.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Work It Out
Work It Out
25 25
25 25
Dial Me In
Dial Me In
Heart Of Data
Heart Of Data
Dial Me In (Club Mix)
Dial Me In (Club Mix)
Wave (Jlin Remix)
Wave (Jlin Remix)
Relay (Charles Manier Remix)
Relay (Charles Manier Remix)
Relay
Relay
Stereotype (feat. Factory Floor) - Mark Stewart
Stereotype (feat. Factory Floor)
2525
2525
Wave
Wave
Geisterfahrer
Geisterfahrer
Ya
Ya
Wooden Box
Wooden Box
Upper Left
Upper Left
Ya (Radio Edit)
Ya (Radio Edit)
Meet Me At The End
Meet Me At The End
Two Different Ways - 6 Music session 25/11/2011
Here Again
Here Again
Fall Back
Fall Back
