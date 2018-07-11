David MillerTenor, member of Il Divo. Born 14 April 1973
David Miller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf0p.jpg
1973-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ad2518a-31af-4112-8302-21edafa8fc1f
David Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
David Miller (born April 14, 1973) is an American tenor. Since 2004, he has been a member of the successful classical crossover group Il Divo, who has sold over 28 million copies worldwide.
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Robert Johnson
Galliard (Hirsch Lute Book of 1595)
William Byrd
Variations for Ophicleide
Gotthelf Heinrich Kummer
This Christmas Night
Malcolm Williamson
The Nativity (Rosary Sonatas)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Oh, fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Henry Purcell
Mystery (Rosary) Sonata No 4 (The Presentation in the Temple)
Carl Heinrich Biber
The Lady Orianna
John Wilbye
Le Reniement de Saint-Pierre H.424
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Awake, and with attention hear for bass and continuo (Z.181)
Henry Purcell
Dispiegate, guance amate
Chiara Granata & David Miller
Lullaby My Sweet Little Baby
William Byrd
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-03T00:19:46
3
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
