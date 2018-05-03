Christopher Keyte
Christopher Keyte
Christopher Keyte Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Lighthouse - opera
Peter Maxwell Davies
Claudio Monteverdi
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Lennox Berkeley, Mary Thomas, Barbara Elsy, Maureen Lehane, Nigel Rogers, Christopher Keyte, Michael Rippon, The Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orchestra & Norman Del Mar
Composer
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Claudio Monteverdi
Here Come The Navvies
Christopher Keyte
Performer
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
