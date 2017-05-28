Susan Jane TannerEnglish actress
Susan Jane Tanner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ac45091-5a24-4612-8653-2e71fd29d748
Susan Jane Tanner Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Jane Tanner (or Sue Jane Tanner) is an English theatre actress, best known for playing the role of Madame Thénardier in the original London cast of Les Misérables and as Jellylorum in the original London version of Cats and reprising her role in the 1998 video version. Tanner also spent a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company, with roles including Audrey in As You Like It and Mrs Peacham in The Beggar's Opera.
She currently resides with her husband in Dorset.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susan Jane Tanner Tracks
Sort by
Master Of The House
Alun Armstrong
Master Of The House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Master Of The House
Last played on
Gus: The Theatre Cat
Susan Jane Tanner
Gus: The Theatre Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gus: The Theatre Cat
Performer
Last played on
One Day More
Colm Wilkinson
One Day More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
One Day More
Last played on
Master Of The House
Alun Armstrong
Master Of The House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Master Of The House
Last played on
Gus the Theatre Cat
Susan Jane Tanner
Gus the Theatre Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gus the Theatre Cat
Last played on
Back to artist