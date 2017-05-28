Susan Jane Tanner (or Sue Jane Tanner) is an English theatre actress, best known for playing the role of Madame Thénardier in the original London cast of Les Misérables and as Jellylorum in the original London version of Cats and reprising her role in the 1998 video version. Tanner also spent a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company, with roles including Audrey in As You Like It and Mrs Peacham in The Beggar's Opera.

She currently resides with her husband in Dorset.