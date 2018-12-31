Hank MizellBorn 9 November 1923. Died 23 December 1992
Hank Mizell
1923-11-09
Hank Mizell Biography (Wikipedia)
Hank Mizell (November 9, 1923 – December 23, 1992) was an American singer, guitarist and songwriter. He is best-remembered for his rockabilly single "Jungle Rock" (1958), which was obscure on its original release but reached number 3 in the UK Singles Chart in 1976. In the Netherlands, it made it to number 1.
Jungle Rock
Hank Mizell
Jungle Rock
Jungle Rock
