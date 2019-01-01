EveUS rapper/singer. Born 10 November 1978
Eve
1978-11-10
Eve Biography (Wikipedia)
Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper (born November 10, 1978) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is the inaugural winner of the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002, for the song "Let Me Blow Ya Mind", with American singer Gwen Stefani. Eve was number 48 on VH1's "50 Greatest Women of the Video Era" list.
As an actress, Eve is known for her roles as Terri Jones in the films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as Shelley Williams on the UPN television sitcom Eve. She has also achieved success in fashion, with her clothing line, Fetish. As of November 2017, she is a permanent co-host on The Talk.
Eve Performances & Interviews
Eve talks to Charlie Sloth
2013-04-26
Charlie, Charlie. Eve's not going to guest on your single. But she will talk about what she's been up to, and about her new music.
Eve talks to Charlie Sloth
Eve Tracks
Let Me Blow Ya Mind (feat. Gwen Stefani)
Eve
Butterflies (Trackmasters Remix) (feat. Eve)
Michael Jackson
Who's That Girl?
Eve
Gangsta Lovin' (feat. Alicia Keys)
Eve
4 My People (feat. Eve)
Missy Elliott
Rich Girl (feat. Eve)
Gwen Stefani
Tambourine
Eve
Let Me Blow Ya Mind
Eve
Satisfaction
Eve
Hot Boyz (Remix) (feat. Lil’ Mo, Nas, Eve & Q‐Tip)
Missy Elliott
Hot Boyz (feat. Lil’ Mo, Nas, Eve & Q‐Tip)
Missy Elliott
Girlfriend/Boyfriend (feat. Janet Jackson, Eve & Ja Rule)
Blackstreet
Ryde Or Die, B***h (feat. Eve)
L.O.X.
Like This (feat. Eve)
Kelly Rowland
