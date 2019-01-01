Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper (born November 10, 1978) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is the inaugural winner of the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002, for the song "Let Me Blow Ya Mind", with American singer Gwen Stefani. Eve was number 48 on VH1's "50 Greatest Women of the Video Era" list.

As an actress, Eve is known for her roles as Terri Jones in the films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as Shelley Williams on the UPN television sitcom Eve. She has also achieved success in fashion, with her clothing line, Fetish. As of November 2017, she is a permanent co-host on The Talk.