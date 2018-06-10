Sugarloaf1970s American rock band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1975
Sugarloaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1abf53af-e312-4857-b2cf-2638a04aeb59
Sugarloaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugarloaf was an American rock band that originated under the name Chocolate Hair in 1968. The band, which formed in Denver, Colorado, scored two Top 10 hits, with the singles "Green-Eyed Lady" and "Don't Call Us, We'll Call You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sugarloaf Tracks
Sort by
Green Eyed Lady
Sugarloaf
Green Eyed Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Eyed Lady
Last played on
Green-Eyed Lady
Sugarloaf
Green-Eyed Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green-Eyed Lady
Last played on
Sugarloaf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist