Malcolm RobertsBorn 31 March 1944. Died 7 February 2003
Malcolm Roberts
1944-03-31
Malcolm Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm James Roberts (31 March 1944 – 7 February 2003) was an English traditional pop music singer, who enjoyed three hit singles from 1967 to 1969 in the UK Singles Chart. as well as an actor and musical theatre star.
Malcolm Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Love Is All
Malcolm Roberts
Love Is All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is All
Last played on
May I Have The Next Dream With You
Malcolm Roberts
May I Have The Next Dream With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May I Have The Next Dream With You
Last played on
Love is a many splendoured thing
Malcolm Roberts
Love is a many splendoured thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is a many splendoured thing
Last played on
Love is All I Have to Give
Malcolm Roberts
Love is All I Have to Give
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is All I Have to Give
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Malcolm Roberts
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
Without A Song
Malcolm Roberts
Without A Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without A Song
Last played on
Please Forgive Me
Malcolm Roberts
Please Forgive Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Forgive Me
Last played on
