Hélène Ségara
Born 26 February 1971
Hélène Ségara
1971-02-26
Hélène Ségara Biography (Wikipedia)
Hélène Ségara (born Hélène Aurore Alice Rizzo on 26 February 1971 in Six-Fours-les-Plages, Var) is a French singer who came to prominence playing the role of Esmeralda in the French musical Notre Dame de Paris. She has sold over 10 million records.
Hélène Ségara Tracks
Ave Maria paien
Hélène Ségara
Ave Maria paien
Ave Maria paien
