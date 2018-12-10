Chantel McGregorRock and Blues
Chantel McGregor
Chantel McGregor Tracks
Help Me
I'm No Good For You
Home
Take The Power
Cat Song
I'm No Good For You (feat. Chantel McGregor)
Grenade
Screams Everlasting
Not Here With Me
Daydream
Upcoming Events
14
Jan
2019
Chantel McGregor, Lisa Mills, Marcus Bonfanti, Jawbone and Paddy Milner
100 Club, London, UK
12
Apr
2019
Chantel McGregor
Harpenden Public Halls, Milton Keynes, UK
13
Apr
2019
Chantel McGregor, Climax Blues Band, Quireboys, Savoy Brown, Aynsley Lister, Henry's Funeral Shoe, Southbound, Erja Lyytinen, Xander & the Peace Pirates, Babajack, Billy Walton Band, Gerry Jablonski Band, Jack J Hutchinson, Hot Tramp, Clare Free, John Verity Band, Gabriella Jones, Sam Kellys Station House, Blind Saints, Pontus Snibb’s “Wreck Of Blues”, Matt pearce and Thr3e
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
26
Apr
2019
Chantel McGregor
The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, UK
7
Jun
2019
Chantel McGregor
Warehouse 23, Leeds, UK
