Bruford Levin Upper ExtremitiesFormed 1998. Disbanded 2000
Bruford Levin Upper Extremities
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ab8828b-c89e-44e0-8e96-2853792e7294
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruford Levin Upper Extremities (B.L.U.E.) was a musical group composed of drummer Bill Bruford, bassist Tony Levin, guitarist David Torn, and trumpeter Chris Botti.
The group's origins can be traced to David Torn's album Cloud About Mercury (1987) which featured the above-listed musicians, except with Mark Isham playing trumpet. Enjoying their musical chemistry, the performers kept in touch, and formed B.L.U.E. in the mid-1990s.
The band had very unusual sound with elements of blues, rock and ambient music. Bruford and Levin were both longtime members of King Crimson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
A Palace of Pearls on a Blade of Grass
Bruford Levin Upper Extremities
A Palace of Pearls on a Blade of Grass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Palace of Pearls on a Blade of Grass
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist