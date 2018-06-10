Frank ChacksfieldBorn 9 May 1914. Died 9 June 1995
Frank Chacksfield
1914-05-09
Frank Chacksfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Charles Chacksfield (9 May 1914 – 9 June 1995) was an English pianist, organist, composer, arranger, and conductor of popular light orchestral easy listening music, who had great success in Britain and internationally in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Frank Chacksfield Tracks
