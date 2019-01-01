The Panic Channel
The Panic Channel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ab5659c-aa39-479e-8920-92eaa98999fe
The Panic Channel Biography (Wikipedia)
The Panic Channel was an alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 2004, following the third break-up of Jane's Addiction. The band consisted of Skycycle member Steve Isaacs (vocals) and Jane's Addiction members, Dave Navarro (guitar), Chris Chaney (bass), and Stephen Perkins (drums, percussion). The band released one studio album, entitled (ONe) in 2006, and entered an indefinite hiatus in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Panic Channel Tracks
Sort by
The Panic Channel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist