The Panic Channel was an alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 2004, following the third break-up of Jane's Addiction. The band consisted of Skycycle member Steve Isaacs (vocals) and Jane's Addiction members, Dave Navarro (guitar), Chris Chaney (bass), and Stephen Perkins (drums, percussion). The band released one studio album, entitled (ONe) in 2006, and entered an indefinite hiatus in 2007.