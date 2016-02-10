BoyracerFormed 1990
Boyracer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ab3b258-213c-4094-80ae-34d36701b5a6
Boyracer Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyracer (sometimes styled Boyracer UK) was an English indie rock group from Wetherby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boyracer Tracks
Sort by
I've Got It And It's Not Worth Having
Boyracer
I've Got It And It's Not Worth Having
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got It And It's Not Worth Having
Last played on
Boyracer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist