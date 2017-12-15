Charli TaftBorn September 1989
Charli Taft
1989-09
Charli Taft Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Taft (born 1989), professionally known as Charli Taft, is a British singer and songwriter.
She released her debut single "Pieces" in 2015 and has since been writing music for various Western artists and South Korean artists, most notably for groups under S.M. Entertainment, who also produced a single for her in 2017.
Charli Taft Tracks
Love Like You (feat. T3)
Charli Taft
Love Like You (feat. T3)
Love Like You (feat. T3)
Last played on
Love Like You
Charli Taft
Love Like You
Love Like You
Last played on
I See (feat. Charli Taft)
Yousef
I See (feat. Charli Taft)
I See (feat. Charli Taft)
Last played on
Higher Ground (Tobtok Remix) (feat. Charli Taft)
Blonde
Higher Ground (Tobtok Remix) (feat. Charli Taft)
Higher Ground (Tobtok Remix) (feat. Charli Taft)
Last played on
Higher Ground (feat. Charli Taft)
Blonde
Higher Ground (feat. Charli Taft)
Higher Ground (feat. Charli Taft)
Last played on
Pieces
Charli Taft
Pieces
Pieces
Last played on
Pieces
Charli Taft
Pieces
Pieces
Last played on
Higher Ground (60Minutes Live) (feat. Charli Taft)
Blonde
Higher Ground (60Minutes Live) (feat. Charli Taft)
Higher Ground (60Minutes Live) (feat. Charli Taft)
