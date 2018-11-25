Morgan EvansBorn 24 April 1985
Morgan Evans
1985-04-24
Morgan Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Morgan John Evans (born 24 April 1985) is an Australian country music singer and songwriter. He released a self-titled debut studio album in March 2014, which peaked at number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Evans married US-born country pop singer-songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini, on 2 December 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and they reside in Nashville. Also in that month Evans released a single, "I Do", which references his marriage to Ballerini.
Morgan Evans Tracks
Kiss Somebody
Morgan Evans
Kiss Somebody
Kiss Somebody
Young Again
Morgan Evans
Young Again
Young Again
Things That We Drink To
Morgan Evans
Things That We Drink To
Things That We Drink To
Melting Pot
Morgan Evans
Melting Pot
Melting Pot
Day Drunk
Morgan Evans
Day Drunk
Day Drunk
I Do
Morgan Evans
I Do
I Do
Kiss Somebody Acoustic
Morgan Evans
Kiss Somebody Acoustic
Kiss Somebody Acoustic
Country Music Mashup
Morgan Evans
Country Music Mashup
Country Music Mashup
