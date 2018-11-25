Morgan John Evans (born 24 April 1985) is an Australian country music singer and songwriter. He released a self-titled debut studio album in March 2014, which peaked at number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Evans married US-born country pop singer-songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini, on 2 December 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and they reside in Nashville. Also in that month Evans released a single, "I Do", which references his marriage to Ballerini.