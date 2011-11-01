Cherise Roberts (born 16 December 1982) is a British singer-songwriter who is a member of dance-pop duo Cherise & Nadia AKA Booty Luv. She is also a former member of the hip hop group Big Brovaz. She has been with both groups since they both started. Cherise released a solo album Look Inside before the debut album, Nu-Flow, from Big Brovaz was released. It only spawned one single, however, "2nd Best", while the album won a MOBO award.