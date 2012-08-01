Gary D.Born 1964. Died 2 September 2016
Gerald Malke (5 December 1963 – 1 September 2016), known professionally as Gary D, was a German trance/hardstyle producer and DJ, known for the trance compilations "D.Trance".
