Josef LockeBorn 23 March 1917. Died 15 October 1999
Josef Locke Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph McLaughlin (23 March 1917 - 15 October 1999), known professionally as Josef Locke, was an Irish tenor. He was successful in the United Kingdom and Ireland in the 1940s and 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hear My Song Violetta
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
We All Have A Song In Our Hearts
Count Your Blessings
Galway Bay
I'll Walk Beside You
Goodbye
You Are My Heart's Delight
How Can You Buy Killarney
Blaze Away
When It's Moonlight In Mayo
Take A Pair Of Sparkling Eyes
Mother Machree
The Goodbye Song From White Horse Inn
Rose of Killarney
Danny boy
Goodbye (from the White Horse Inn)
If I Can Help Somebody
The Soldier's Dream (Le Reve Passe)
Isle of Innisfree
A Tear, A Kiss, A Smile
The Old Bog Road
Hear my song
The Garden where the Praties Grow
