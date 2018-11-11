Preservation Hall Jazz BandFormed 1961
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
1961
Biography (Wikipedia)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band is a New Orleans jazz band founded in New Orleans by tuba player Allan Jaffe in the early 1960s. The band derives its name from Preservation Hall in the French Quarter. In 2005, the Hall's doors were closed for a period of time due to Hurricane Katrina, but the band continued to tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Tootie Ma Was A Big Fine Thing (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
Tom Waits
Tom Waits
Tootie Ma Was A Big Fine Thing (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
Eh La Bas
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Eh La Bas
Eh La Bas
St James Infirmary
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
St James Infirmary
St James Infirmary
Short Dressed Gal
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Short Dressed Gal
Short Dressed Gal
Last played on
August Nights
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
August Nights
August Nights
Last played on
Mad
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Mad
Mad
Love For Sale
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Convergence
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Convergence
Convergence
So It Is
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
So It Is
So It Is
Innocence
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Innocence
Innocence
Santiago
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Santiago
Santiago
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
One Hundred Fires
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
One Hundred Fires
One Hundred Fires
Last played on
I Ain't Got Nobody
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
I Ain't Got Nobody
I Ain't Got Nobody
Last played on
Yellow Moon
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Yellow Moon
Yellow Moon
Last played on
Dear Lord Give Me The Strength
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Dear Lord Give Me The Strength
Dear Lord Give Me The Strength
Last played on
Rattlin' Bones
Ben Jaffe / Chris Stapleton / Dan Wilson & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Rattlin’ Bones
Rattlin’ Bones
Composer
Last played on
That's It (That's It)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
That's It (That's It)
That's It (That's It)
Last played on
That's It
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
That's It
That's It
Last played on
Sugar Plum
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Sugar Plum
Sugar Plum
Last played on
The Darker It Gets
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Darker It Gets
The Darker It Gets
Last played on
Rattlin' Bones
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Rattlin' Bones
Rattlin' Bones
Last played on
