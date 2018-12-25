An American In Paris Cast and OrchestraFormed 1984. Disbanded 1989
An American In Paris Cast and Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a9b13a7-8127-44c7-9f63-c841910906f0
Tracks
Sort by
Epilogue
An American In Paris Cast and Orchestra
Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Epilogue
They Can't Take That Away From Me
George Gershwin
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me
An American In Paris
An American In Paris Cast and Orchestra
An American In Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
An American In Paris
Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture
An American In Paris Cast and Orchestra
Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture
Back to artist