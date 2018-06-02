Dizzee Rascal Biography (Wikipedia)
Dylan Kwabena Mills (born 18 September 1984), better known by his stage name Dizzee Rascal, is a British rapper, recording artist and record producer. A pioneer of grime music, his work has also incorporated elements of UK garage, bassline, British hip hop, and R&B. He released his acclaimed debut album Boy in da Corner in 2003. It has since been considered a grime classic and earned him the 2003 Mercury Prize.
Follow-up albums Showtime, Maths + English, and Tongue n' Cheek have been critically praised and certified platinum, with Tongue n' Cheek going platinum for sales exceeding 300,000 units in the United Kingdom. He has scored the number-one hits "Dance wiv Me", "Bonkers", "Holiday", "Dirtee Disco", "Shout".
- Dizzee Rascal on Boy In Da Cornerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0f98.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0f98.jpg2016-10-24T13:05:00.000ZYasmin chats to Dizzee before he performs his award-winning debut album Boy In Da Cornerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d0fg0
Dizzee Rascal on Boy In Da Corner
- Dizzee Rascal - Brand New Day (Later Archive 2003)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0499qt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0499qt3.jpg2016-09-28T13:13:00.000ZDizzee Rascal performs Brand New Day on Later... with Jools Holland in 2003.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0499qtc
Dizzee Rascal - Brand New Day (Later Archive 2003)
- My First Bars: Dizzee Rascalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b5s9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b5s9.jpg2016-07-13T15:12:00.000ZThe original Boy In Da Corner recites his early bars and explains how he got started.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041bzy5
My First Bars: Dizzee Rascal
- ‘We moved a bit more south on the globe because of all the jumping!’ – Triple J’s Matt and Alex on Dizzee Rascal in Australiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf0l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf0l.jpg2016-03-16T13:03:00.000ZAussie Triple J DJs Matt and Alex talk to Clara about the seismic impact of UK Garage down under.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mx7hm
‘We moved a bit more south on the globe because of all the jumping!’ – Triple J’s Matt and Alex on Dizzee Rascal in Australia
- Dizzee talks music and money to Charlie Slothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bkxly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bkxly.jpg2013-06-18T15:07:00.000ZDizzee Rascal chats to Charlie about the collaborations on his new album, being "worth £75M" and morehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bkxmj
Dizzee talks music and money to Charlie Sloth
Dizzee Rascal Tracks
Sort by
Fix Up, Look Sharp
Jus' A Rascal
Money Right (feat. Skepta)
Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris)
Bonkers
Holiday (feat. Chrome & Calvin Harris)
Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris and Chrome)
Bonkers
I Luv U
Stop Dat
Still Sittin' Here
Nutcrackerz (feat. Giggs)
Revvin' (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
Da Feelin'
Sirens
Stand Up Tall
Bop N Keep It Dippin
Hype (feat. Calvin Harris)
Flex
Spin Ya (feat. P Money & C Cane)
Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris and Chrome)
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Latest Dizzee Rascal News
Dizzee Rascal Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Kano
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
Kano - Fire in the Booth
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury