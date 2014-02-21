Corina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a99ad28-8a1d-44ed-89b9-6cddcd4f99b5
Corina Biography (Wikipedia)
Corina Katt Ayala, known by her first name Corina, is an American singer and actress. She is from Manhattan, New York. She released a self-titled album on Atco Records in 1991, and charted string of dance hits in the US between 1989 and 1997. The highest charting of these was the summer 1991 top ten hit "Temptation", which peaked at #6 on the U.S. charts.
Corina portrayed Frida Kahlo in the 1999 film Cradle Will Rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Corina Tracks
Sort by
Out Of Control (Curses Re-Vamp)
Corina
Out Of Control (Curses Re-Vamp)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of Control (Curses Re-Vamp)
Last played on
Corina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist