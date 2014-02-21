Corina Katt Ayala, known by her first name Corina, is an American singer and actress. She is from Manhattan, New York. She released a self-titled album on Atco Records in 1991, and charted string of dance hits in the US between 1989 and 1997. The highest charting of these was the summer 1991 top ten hit "Temptation", which peaked at #6 on the U.S. charts.

Corina portrayed Frida Kahlo in the 1999 film Cradle Will Rock.