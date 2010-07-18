Harold Jacob Spiro (25 June 1925 – 11 December 1996) was an English songwriter. He is best known for his co-writing with Valerie Avon, particularly the song "Long Live Love" (1974) performed by Olivia Newton-John, which was the UK's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest 1974.

He won an Ivor Novello Award for Best Novel or Unusual Song for co-writing "Nice One Cyril".