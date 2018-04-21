Pt. Birju MaharajBorn 4 February 1938
Pt. Birju Maharaj
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a990730-ab92-42fb-906c-8e0f5a31c571
Pt. Birju Maharaj Biography (Wikipedia)
Brijmohan Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, (born 4 February 1938), is an exponent of the Handia (Rikhipur), Allahabad Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India. He is a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. Even though dancing is his first love, he practices Hindustani classical music and is a vocalist.
After working along with his uncle, Shambhu Maharaj at Bhartiya Kala Kendra, later the Kathak Kendra, New Delhi, he remained head of the latter, for several years, till his retirement in 1998 when he opened his own dance school, Kalashram, also in Delhi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pt. Birju Maharaj Tracks
Sort by
Ghungrod ki uthhan
Zakir Hussain
Ghungrod ki uthhan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtswz.jpglink
Ghungrod ki uthhan
Last played on
Pt. Birju Maharaj Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist