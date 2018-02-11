Fritz RotterBorn 3 March 1900. Died 11 April 1984
Fritz Rotter (1900–1984) was an Austrian writer and composer. Along with his brother Alfred he owned several Berlin theatres during the Weimar Republic but, due to his Jewish background, was forced to emigrate following the Nazi rise to power in 1933.
