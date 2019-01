Fritz Rotter (1900–1984) was an Austrian writer and composer. Along with his brother Alfred he owned several Berlin theatres during the Weimar Republic but, due to his Jewish background, was forced to emigrate following the Nazi rise to power in 1933.

