Liszt Ferenc KamarazenekarFranz Liszt Chamber Orchestra. Formed 1963
Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar
1963
The Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra (Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar) is a chamber orchestra based in Budapest, Hungary.
The Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra took the name of the great composer, to pay homage to the genius who became inseparable with the establishment of Hungarian music and whose spirit irradiates the musical life of the entire world. After having studied for years at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest, the Orchestra made its debut in 1963 and since then has played a very significant role in Hungarian and international musical life.
The Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra consists of 17 strings, with the addition of other instruments as needed (harpsichord, winds, etc.)
Divertimento in D major (K.205)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D major (K.205)
Divertimento in D major (K.205)
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Ferenc Farkas
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Klezmer Csardas
Roby Lakatos
Klezmer Csardas
Klezmer Csardas
Piano Concerto No.17 in G major K.453
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.17 in G major K.453
Piano Concerto No.17 in G major K.453
Cadró ma qual si mira from (Berenice)
Francesco Araia
Cadró ma qual si mira from (Berenice)
Cadró ma qual si mira from (Berenice)
Agitata da due venti (Griselda)
Antonio Vivaldi
Agitata da due venti (Griselda)
Agitata da due venti (Griselda)
Piano Concerto No.15 in B flat major, K.450
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.15 in B flat major, K.450
Piano Concerto No.15 in B flat major, K.450
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
Ferenc Farkas
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1 (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1 (2nd mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1 (2nd mvt)
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
Leó Weiner
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
Divertimento no.2 (Op.24) in A minor
A' fatti tuoi - Lo Speziale: (Act 2, Sc 6)
Joseph Haydn
A' fatti tuoi - Lo Speziale: (Act 2, Sc 6)
A' fatti tuoi - Lo Speziale: (Act 2, Sc 6)
Singer
Caro Volpino - Lo Speziale: (Act 1, Sc 7)
Joseph Haydn
Caro Volpino - Lo Speziale: (Act 1, Sc 7)
Caro Volpino - Lo Speziale: (Act 1, Sc 7)
Singer
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H XVIIe 1
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H XVIIe 1
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H XVIIe 1
Klezmer Suite No.2
Roby Lakatos
Klezmer Suite No.2
Klezmer Suite No.2
Symphony for String Orchestra No 9 in C minor
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony for String Orchestra No 9 in C minor
Symphony for String Orchestra No 9 in C minor
Clarinet Concerto in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Ignace Joseph Pleyel
Clarinet Concerto in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Clarinet Concerto in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 230
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 230
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 230
Performer
Piano Concerto No 23 in A major, K 488
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 23 in A major, K 488
Piano Concerto No 23 in A major, K 488
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
Ferenc Farkas
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
Siciliano
Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar
Siciliano
Siciliano
Concerto in G major for flute and orchestra (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar, János Rolla & Claudi Arimany)
Leopold Mozart
Concerto in G major for flute and orchestra (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar, János Rolla & Claudi Arimany)
Concerto in G major for flute and orchestra (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar, János Rolla & Claudi Arimany)
Symphony for string orchestra no. 12 in G minor (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar & János Rolla)
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony for string orchestra no. 12 in G minor (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar & János Rolla)
Symphony for string orchestra no. 12 in G minor (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar & János Rolla)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-08T00:14:51
8
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
