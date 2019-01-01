TrinityRoots (1998–2005, 2011–present) are a band based in Wellington, New Zealand. Although they are commonly associated with New Zealand reggae they also embody a stripped back, jazz and soul-influenced rhythmic sound, which often builds up to highly emotional drum- and guitar-led crescendos.

Like their contemporaries Fat Freddy's Drop, TrinityRoots formed a loyal fan base through live performances and word of mouth. They played alongside international acts including Ben Harper, Lee Scratch Perry, The Mad Professor, as well as local bands such as Fat Freddys Drop, Salmonella Dub and Che Fu. TrinityRoots has also toured small towns on sellout tours. The band's song "Little Things" was featured prominently in an episode of the cartoon bro'Town.

Before breaking up in 2005, the band released a self-titled EP and two albums, True and Home, Land and Sea. Both albums reached Platinum status in New Zealand with virtually no advertising or media attention.

The band separated in 2005, playing their final concert in February 2005 in a sellout concert to raise relief funds for the Boxing Day Tsunami at the Wellington Town Hall. This material was released in 2010 with accompanying documentary footage as Music Is Choice.