Looper are a Scottish electronic music group fronted by Belle and Sebastian co-founder Stuart David.
They have been credited with originating two distinct musical genres- Folk Hop, and Horror Pop (later termed Noir'n'B or Switchblade Pop)
The band formed in 1998 for a show at the Glasgow School of Art and released their first single "Impossible Things" on the Subpop label a few months later.
They have released five albums, Up a Tree (1999), The Geometrid (2000), The Snare (2002), Offgrid:Offline (2015), Quiet & Small (2018) and a 5-CD box set These Things (2015), as well as a series of EPs titled The MP3 EPs
The Strangest Girl
The Snare
Oh, Skinny Legs
Mondo '77
Ballad of Ray Suzuki
Driving Myself Crazy
Dave The Moon Man
