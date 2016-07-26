Leopold HofmannBorn 14 August 1738. Died 17 March 1793
Leopold Hofmann
1738-08-14
Leopold Hofmann Biography
Leopold Hofmann (also Ludwig Hoffman, Leopold Hoffman, Leopold Hoffmann; 14 August 1738 – 17 March 1793) was an Austrian composer of classical music.
Concerto in D major for flute and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Allegro molto
Concerto in D major for flute and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Allegro molto
Concerto in D major for flute and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Allegro molto
