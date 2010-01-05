Hostage LifeFormed 2002. Disbanded 20 November 2009
Hostage Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a8d2559-fec9-4ce2-9d81-b39c744bbd39
Hostage Life Biography (Wikipedia)
Hostage Life was a Canadian punk band from Toronto.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hostage Life Tracks
Sort by
Shake Baby Shake
Hostage Life
Shake Baby Shake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake Baby Shake
Last played on
Hostage Life Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist