Andy Growcott (a.k.a. Stoker) is a former member of the band Dexys Midnight Runners. After Dexys split, he and another bandmate, Mickey Billingham, joined General Public. Growcott also played with Stephen Tin Tin Duffy in the early 1980s. He has since transitioned into a career as a recording engineer, working on albums such as Ice Cube's Death Certificate.

He released a 1997 CD album under his stage name, Stoker, called "Syncopate" (on Knitting Factory's Knit Classics label) that contains modern covers of jazz compositions by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Lee Morgan, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis, Yusef Lateef, Duke Pearson, Reuben Wilson, et al. The album featured several instrumentalists including David Longoria on trumpet, Greg Smith, Marc Antoine and others.