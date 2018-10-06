All the Young (formerly called 'New Education') is a four-piece indie rock band from Stoke-on-Trent, UK. Led by Ryan Dooley (singer/songwriter) and his younger brother Jack Dooley (bass/vocals), the band have so far toured with Morrissey, Kaiser Chiefs, The 1975, The Courteeners and Hard-Fi, and played headline shows in the UK, Holland, France, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Spain and Australia.

They released their debut album 'Welcome Home' in April 2012, which they recorded with Garth Richardson at his farm studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The album was mixed by Rich Costey. It debuted at number 41 on the UK Albums Chart, peaking at number 32 during the midweek chart update. It was named on XFM's 'Best Albums of 2012' list.

On 25 July 2013, the band announced via their social media channels that drummer Will Heaney had left due to personal reasons.Guitarist David Cartwright left shortly after.

In December 2013, All the Young announced brand new single 'You & I', released exclusively for Manchester United documentary film The Class of '92.