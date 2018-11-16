Los Niños de Sara
Los Niños de Sara Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Niños de Sara (in Spanish, "Sara's children") is a Spanish-speaking Gypsies musical group from Montpellier, France. They perform on their own, but they are best known for the involvement in the musical group Alabina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Niños de Sara Tracks
Los Niños de Sara Links
