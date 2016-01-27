The Tyde are an American indie rock group. Tracing their roots to early 1990s LA indie band Further, formed by Darren Rademaker and brother Brent, The Tyde cite Felt, The Beach Boys and The Byrds as major influences. They are not to be confused with band from the Iowa in the late 60's called The TYDE, known for songs such as Psychedelic Pill and Lost.

The initial line-up featured Darren Rademaker (vocals, guitars), Darren's ex-wife Anh Do Rademaker (keyboards) and brother Brent Rademaker (bass, vocals) as well as Ben Knight (guitar), Christopher Gunst, Brent's partner in Beachwood Sparks, (drums) and Dave Scher (guitars). Gunst was replaced by Ric Menck of Velvet Crush after debut album Once while Scher became simply an 'additional musician' for second album Twice.