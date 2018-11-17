The Klangforum Wien is an Austrian chamber orchestra, based in Vienna at the Konzerthaus, which specialises in contemporary classical music.

Founded by composer and conductor Beat Furrer in 1985, it is run on collective principles, having no official principal conductor. Sylvain Cambreling is principal guest conductor. The group is often cited as Austria's leading contemporary music ensemble, and is particularly noted for its performances of music by composers of the German-speaking countries, including Helmut Lachenmann, Wolfgang Rihm, and Hans Zender.

Klangforum Wien has been in residence at multiple music festivals, including the Donaueschingen Musiktage, Wiener Festwochen and Wittener Tage für neue Kammermusik. The ensemble holds the Professorship in Performance Practice in Contemporary Music at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Graz. Klangforum Wien currently records for KAIROS.