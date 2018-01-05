Jon BalkeBorn 7 June 1955
Jon Balke
1955-06-07
Jon Balke Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Georg Balke (born 7 June 1955) is a Norwegian jazz pianist who leads the Magnetic North Orchestra. He is the younger brother of saxophonist Erik Balke.
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Niel Gow
Rosary Sonata No. 1 'Annunciation'
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Tutte
Masqualero
Ashiyin Raiquin
Jon Balke
A La Dina Dana
Jon Balke
Ya Safwati
Jon Balke
Curious Incident
Jon Balke
Abandoned Cathedral
Arve Henriksen / Jan Bang, Arve Henriksen, Jan Bang, Eivind Aarset, Jon Balke & Rolf Wallin
Solarized
Jon Balke
Finger Bass
Jon Balke
Giada
Jon Balke
Sonance; Nefriit
Jon Balke
