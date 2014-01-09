The Moth & The FlameFormed 2011
The Moth & The Flame
2011
The Moth & The Flame Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moth & The Flame, sometimes known by initialism TMTF, is an American alternative rock band based in Los Angeles, California.
