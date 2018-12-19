Gloria CampanerPianist. Born 1986
Gloria Campaner
1986
Gloria Campaner Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloria Campaner (born 1986) is an Italian pianist. She was born in Jesolo (Venice), Italy in 1986.
Gloria Campaner Tracks
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.13; Der Dichter spricht (The Poet Speaks)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.12; Kind im Einschlummern (Child Falling Asleep)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.9; Ritter vom Steckenpferd (Knight of the Hobbyhorse)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.8; Am Camin (At the Fireside)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.7; Traumerei (Dreaming)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.4; Bittendes Kind (Pleading Child)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.3; Hasche-Mann (Blind Man's Bluff)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano no.1; Von fremden Landern und Menschen (Of Foreign Lands and Peoples)
Robert Schumann
Fur Alina
Arvo Pärt
Notturno
Ottorino Respighi
L'Isle Joyeuse
Claude Debussy
