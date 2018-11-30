Born in 1970 in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, Guillaume Connesson already boasts a reputation as one of the most accessible and enjoyable of younger French composers, with an enviable list of performances and commissions both at home and abroad. He studied piano, analysis, music history and choral conducting at the Conservatoire National de Region de Boulogne-Billancourt, and later attended the Paris Conservatoire, where his teachers included Dominique Rouits for conducting and Alain Louvier for orchestration. Composition studies ran alongside these other activities, with Connesson taking private lessons with Marcel Landowski from 1989 until 1994.

Among Connesson's earliest successes as a composer was his orchestral work Fêtes du solstice, premiered at the Theatre des Champs-Élysées in 1994. Night-Club (1996) and Supernova (1997) brought further attention; the latter, commissioned and premiered by the Orchestre Philharmonique de Montpellier, won the Institut de France's Prix Cardin in 1998. The Sextuor (1998), for a Poulencian mixed sextet of flute, oboe, clarinet, two strings and piano, shows him to be equally engaging in a chamber medium, and it possesses an especially moving slow movement.

Subsequent compositions have included L'Aurore (1999), a two-hour silent film soundtrack for orchestra written to accompany the work of F. W. Murnau, the 'vocal symphony' Liturgies de l'ombre (2000), and more orchestral works as composer-in-residence to the Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire. Further pieces for mixed groupings of strings, wind and piano, including the Double quatuor and Disco-Toccata (both 1994) and Techno-Parade for flute, clarinet and piano (2002), were featured on a portrait CD released in 2005. In 2007 Supernova and Athanor (2004) were recorded, the latter a nine-movement work for soloists, choir and orchestra with texts drawn from alchemical works in Greek and Latin.

Connesson's music has been championed by figures such as Stéphane Denéve, who commissioned and premiered the 2005 orchestral piece Une lueur dans l'age sombre with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, subsequently also conducting the work's Canadian and American premieres, with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Washington's National Symphony Orchestra respectively. In March 2009 the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Jean-Yves Thibaudet premiered Connesson's Piano Concerto in Glasgow, again with Denêve conducting.

