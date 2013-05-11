Les Fatals PicardsFormed 1997
Les Fatals Picards Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Fatals Picards is a French rock/punk band, founded in 1996.
The Fatals Picards (meaning "the fatal [men] from Picardy") are best known to general audiences because they represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 with the song "L'Amour à la française" (Eng: "Love, French Style"), after winning the national selection.
L'Amour a la francaise (France)
