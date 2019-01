The Fatals Picards (meaning "the fatal [men] from Picardy") are best known to general audiences because they represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 with the song "L'Amour à la française" (Eng: "Love, French Style"), after winning the national selection.

