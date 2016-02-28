LuceroMemphis, TN based band. Formed 1998
Lucero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a681dad-cb15-43be-9d0f-4a807badff9f
Lucero Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucero is an American country-punk rock band based in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Lucero's sound has been described as a "synthesis of soul, rock, and country [that] is distinctly Memphisian." They have released 11 albums and one live DVD, mostly through their own label. The band mainly tours around North America.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucero Tracks
Sort by
My Girl & Me in '93
Lucero
My Girl & Me in '93
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Girl & Me in '93
Last played on
Can't You Hear Them Howl
Lucero
Can't You Hear Them Howl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't You Hear Them Howl
Last played on
On My Way Downtown>
Lucero
On My Way Downtown>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Way Downtown>
Last played on
On My Way Back Home
Lucero
On My Way Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Way Back Home
Last played on
Who You Waiting On
Lucero
Who You Waiting On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who You Waiting On
Last played on
Tonight Ain't Gonna Be Good
Lucero
Tonight Ain't Gonna Be Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight Ain't Gonna Be Good
Last played on
Sounds of The City
Lucero
Sounds of The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds of The City
Last played on
Lucero Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist