Vaishali Samant is an Indian music composer, lyricist and playback singer who is popularly known for her work in the Marathi film and music industry. Her career on television has included being a judge on the reality singing competition shows. She has sung in Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu languages. She has sung over 2000 songs in Marathi. Her "Aika Dajiba", "Kombadi Palali", "Nad khula" and "Durchya Ranat" songs are popular and a hit.