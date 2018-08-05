Eddie VedderBorn 23 December 1964
Eddie Vedder
1964-12-23
Eddie Vedder Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Vedder (born Edward Louis Severson III; December 23, 1964) is an American musician, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and one of three guitarists of the American rock band Pearl Jam. He is known for his powerful baritone vocals. He also appeared as a guest vocalist in Temple of the Dog, the one-off tribute band dedicated to the late singer Andrew Wood.
In 2007, Vedder released his first solo album as a soundtrack for the film Into the Wild (2007). His second album Ukulele Songs and a live DVD titled Water on the Road were released in 2011.
In 2017, Vedder was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam.
Eddie Vedder Tracks
The Long Road (feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)
Eddie Vedder
The Long Road (feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)
The Long Road (feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)
Last played on
Last played on
Tuolumne
Eddie Vedder
Tuolumne
Tuolumne
Last played on
Better Days
Eddie Vedder
Better Days
Better Days
Last played on
Hard Sun
Eddie Vedder
Hard Sun
Hard Sun
Last played on
Stuff & Nonsense
Neil Finn
Stuff & Nonsense
Stuff & Nonsense
Last played on
You've Got to Hide Your Love Away
Eddie Vedder
You've Got to Hide Your Love Away
Rise
Eddie Vedder
Rise
Rise
Last played on
The Face of Love (feat. Eddie Vedder)
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
The Face of Love (feat. Eddie Vedder)
The Face of Love (feat. Eddie Vedder)
Last played on
Last played on
Tonight you belong to me
Eddie Vedder
Tonight you belong to me
Tonight you belong to me
Last played on
The Face of Love
Eddie Vedder
The Face of Love
The Face of Love
Last played on
The Wolf
Eddie Vedder
The Wolf
The Wolf
Last played on
Society
Eddie Vedder
Society
Society
Last played on
TONIGHT YOU BELONG TO ME (featuring Chan Marshall)
Eddie Vedder
TONIGHT YOU BELONG TO ME (featuring Chan Marshall)
Dream A Little Dream
Eddie Vedder
Dream A Little Dream
Dream A Little Dream
Last played on
Sleepless Nights
Eddie Vedder
Sleepless Nights
Sleepless Nights
Last played on
Sleeping By Myself
Eddie Vedder
Sleeping By Myself
Sleeping By Myself
Last played on
Can't Keep
Eddie Vedder
Can't Keep
Can't Keep
Last played on
Longing to Belong
Eddie Vedder
Longing to Belong
Longing to Belong
Last played on
Guaranteed
Eddie Vedder
Guaranteed
Guaranteed
Last played on
