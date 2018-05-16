Jan BangBorn 21 August 1968
Jan Bang
1968-08-21
Jan Bang Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Bang (born 21 August 1968 in Kristiansand, Norway) is a Norwegian musician and record producer, known from several albums and collaborations with musicians like Morten Harket, Sidsel Endresen, David Sylvian, Nils Petter Molvær, Arild Andersen, Bugge Wesseltoft, Arve Henriksen and Erik Honoré.
Jan Bang Tracks
En Fetelle Mai (feat. Jan Bang, Eivind Aarset & Sadhbh Ní Dhálaigh)
Seán Mac Erlaine
Live Remix of Sidsel Endresen and David Toop
Jan Bang
Azmari Beat (feat. Eténèsh Wassié)
Jan Bang
Height of the Reeds (excerpt)
Arve Henriksen
Height Of The Reeds (extract)
Jan Bang
Body Language
Arve Henriksen
Tsirani Tsar
Komitas
Pale Blue Evenings
Genevieve Lacey
Navigator
Mungolian Jet Set
Last Night The Moon Came
Peter Freeman
Last Night The Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes in the Street
Jon Hassell
Tide (feat. Sidsel Endresen, Eivind Aarset, Erik Honoré, Lars Danielsson & Undark)
Jan Bang
Singer's Childhood (Lauliku lapsepõli)
Traditional Estonian, Tuule Kaan, Jan Bang, Tigran Hamasyan, Robert Jürjendal & Arve Henriksen
Tide
Lars Danielsson, Jan Bang, Jan Bang, Sidsel Endresen, Eivind Aarset, Undark & Erik Honoré
Melee of Suitcases (feat. Sidsel Endresen & Dai Fujikura)
Jan Bang
Singer's Ashes (feat. Eivind Aarset)
Jan Bang
Abandoned Cathedral
Arve Henriksen / Jan Bang, Arve Henriksen, Jan Bang, Eivind Aarset, Jon Balke & Rolf Wallin
Passport Control
Jan Bang
The Midwife's Dilemma (feat. Sidsel Endresen)
Jan Bang
