Jan Bang (born 21 August 1968 in Kristiansand, Norway) is a Norwegian musician and record producer, known from several albums and collaborations with musicians like Morten Harket, Sidsel Endresen, David Sylvian, Nils Petter Molvær, Arild Andersen, Bugge Wesseltoft, Arve Henriksen and Erik Honoré.

